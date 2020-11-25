State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 364 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 94.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

