State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $75,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

