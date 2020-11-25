State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 28,506 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $1,337,195. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).