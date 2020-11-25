State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $53,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.86 and a beta of 1.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

