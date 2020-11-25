BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $114.49.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,013 shares of company stock valued at $20,056,511 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

