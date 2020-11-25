State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.43% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $183,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $526.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

