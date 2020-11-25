State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.70 Million Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Kforce worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kforce by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kforce by 212.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kforce by 649.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

