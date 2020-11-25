State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,460 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $700,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

