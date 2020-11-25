State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of POR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

