Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

