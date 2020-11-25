Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,648 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.95, a P/E/G ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

