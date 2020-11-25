Sei Investments Co. Sells 47,838 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,838 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 44.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $25,900.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capitol Federal Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

