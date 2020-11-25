Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,536 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 341,873 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,051. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USX stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $385.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.04 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USX. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

