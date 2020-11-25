Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,716 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,831,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 726,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 389,832 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 391,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after buying an additional 280,464 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 309.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 342,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 258,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).