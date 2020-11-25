Sei Investments Co. Purchases 16,536 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USX. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

