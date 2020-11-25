Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Verint Systems worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 409,072 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 553,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of VRNT opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

