Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 77.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $170,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

