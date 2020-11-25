Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,716 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,261,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,302,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,379 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,831,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,093,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,209.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

