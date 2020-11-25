Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

