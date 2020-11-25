Sei Investments Co. Sells 16,613 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,440,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after buying an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 75.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,629,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,470 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ENB opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

