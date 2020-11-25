Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $44,258.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

