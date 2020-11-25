Sei Investments Co. Has $5.65 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after buying an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $397,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,531 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after acquiring an additional 174,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equifax by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.42. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

