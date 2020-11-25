Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,513 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 162,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

ISBC stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).