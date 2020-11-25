Sei Investments Co. Buys 63,874 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of Big Lots worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.63. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

