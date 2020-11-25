Sei Investments Co. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Voya Financial worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VOYA opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.64.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

