TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,368 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,876,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 64.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,389,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,986 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

