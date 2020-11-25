Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,229 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Dana worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Dana by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,784,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dana by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Dana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

DAN opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -365.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

