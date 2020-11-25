FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FLIR Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,386,000 after buying an additional 441,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

