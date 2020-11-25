Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,085,000 after acquiring an additional 297,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $203.47 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

