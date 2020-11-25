Sei Investments Co. Purchases 576 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $4,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,758,556 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).