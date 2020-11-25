Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.69% of Alaska Air Group worth $303,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 268.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 274,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

