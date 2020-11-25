BlackRock Inc. Has $298.22 Million Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,976,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.05% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $298,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,535,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,259,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,423,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,886,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

NKTR opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $148,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,280,549.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 2,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $39,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $386,263 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).