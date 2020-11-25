Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,946,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.48% of Old National Bancorp worth $300,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $279,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 96,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 375,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

