BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,364,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.56% of Perspecta worth $298,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Perspecta during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

PRSP opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other Perspecta news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

