BlackRock Inc. Has $301.05 Million Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 545,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $301,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after buying an additional 1,640,024 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

