ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of ALLETE worth $303,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 14.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

