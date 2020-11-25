BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,498,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.01% of TRI Pointe Group worth $299,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

TPH stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

