BlackRock Inc. Sells 117,043 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,412,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 117,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.61% of Integra LifeSciences worth $302,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IART opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

