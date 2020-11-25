BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606,649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.44% of Arconic worth $300,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth $64,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

