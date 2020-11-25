Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,261,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $302,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $966,366.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $62,574.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 751,260 shares of company stock worth $38,785,025. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).