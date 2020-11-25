BlackRock Inc. Has $303.79 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,752,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.17% of EVERTEC worth $303,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in EVERTEC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. 140166 increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EVERTEC from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).