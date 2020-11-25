BlackRock Inc. Has $305.52 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.46% of Uniti Group worth $305,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Uniti Group by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,975 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 147.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

