BlackRock Inc. Sells 168,864 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,774,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.22% of Spire worth $307,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spire by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spire by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Spire by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spire by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Spire stock opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

