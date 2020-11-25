BlackRock Inc. Sells 415,167 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415,167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.34% of FibroGen worth $309,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

