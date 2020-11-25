The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Monday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 1,090,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,090,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLCE. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on The Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Children’s Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 967.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $658.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.40.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $425.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?