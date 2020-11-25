KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $266.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $247.99 and last traded at $247.87, with a volume of 2343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.57.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,760. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

