Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading 15.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) traded up 15.9% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.05. 965,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 590% from the average session volume of 139,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,457,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,364 shares of company stock worth $2,571,891 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $620.10 million, a PE ratio of 405.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?