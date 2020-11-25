Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) (CVE:QIS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.05. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 15,819 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,370. Insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock worth $69,040 over the last three months.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of -25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.95.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS.V) Company Profile (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?