Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Up 21.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)’s stock price was up 21.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.80. The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 890,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 965,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.70.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,613.10.

The firm has a market cap of $162.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

