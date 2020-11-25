General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 313410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,457. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 188,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 124.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

